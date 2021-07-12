"Virat Kohli embraces being uncomfortable in order to be comfortable out on the field" - India's Strength & Conditioning Coach Nick Webb

Team India's Strength & Conditioning Coach Nick Webb recently participated in a Q&A session on his Instagram. He interacted with fans and answered a few questions about the Indian players and the workout regimes they follow to stay fit.

Nick Webb initiated the Q&A session by saying:

"It's been a while: Get your thinking cap on and ask away."

Soon Indian cricket fans started asking interesting questions to the Indian team support staff member. One fan asked Nick Webb to offer an insight into Virat Kohli's fitness regime. The coach obliged and said:

Our fierce leader who leaves nothing to chance with his preparation. Virat Kohli embraces being uncomfortable in order to be comfortable out on the field.

You can watch the story here.

Nick Webb summarized the hard work done by the Indian skipper behind the scenes to achieve his optimum fitness to be in ideal shape during international matches. He also gave a sneak peek into Virat Kohli's training routine by sharing a video.

When a fan questioned the coach about Virat Kohli's training, the New Zealander answered by sharing a small clip in which fans could see the Indian skipper doing overhead press with banded chaos. Replying to the query through his Instagram story, Nick Webb wrote:

"With focus and clarity of his physical objective."

After revealing Virat Kohli's routine, Nick Webb also spoke about Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Nick Webb joined Team India's support staff as Strength & Conditioning Coach before the South African Test series in October 2019 and has been in the role ever since. When asked to say a few words about KL Rahul, he said:

"Calm and Collected."

Another fan asked the coach to speak about how Rishabh Pant's maintained his fitness. Nick Webb went on to say:

"Consistency in Routine."

When asked who would win in a pushup contest between KL Rahul and Pant, Nick Webb said:

"It will be a close one. I think KL would be a quietly confident man to bid on, but Rishabh Pant might take this one out."

