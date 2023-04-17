Virat Kohli features in the question paper of the USPC NDA exam

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli recently featured in a question paper in the UPSC NDA exam that took place on Sunday, April 16. The multiple-choice question (MCQ) was regarding Kohli’s performances in the T20 World Cups.

One user took to Twitter to share a statement-based question that read:

“Virat Kohli is the only player to be adjudged as the Player of the Series in the ICC T20 World Cup twice.”

The question also involved the England cricket team, which recently lifted the 2022 T20 World Cup under Jos Buttler’s captaincy.

“England is the only country that won the ICC T20 World Cup twice.”

A question based on Virat Kohli & England team in the UPSC NDA exam.

For the uninitiated, England (2009 and 2022) and West Indies (2012 and 2016) have lifted the ICC T20 World Cup twice.

This is not the first time that a question based on cricket has been asked in the civil service exam. Two Twitter users recently shared tricky questions asked during the USPC CDS 2023 exam.

One question read:

“Karthik Meiyappan, who secured a hat-trick in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2022, represents:”

The correct answer is the United Arab Emirates.

Johns give me answer , this question is asked in UPSC CDS 1(2023)

Another question read:

“The Chevrons is the name of the cricket team of which one of the following countries?”

The correct answer is Zimbabwe.

Virat Kohli is the only player to be adjudged Player of the Series twice in the T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli is the only player to be adjudged Player of the Series twice - in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter smashed 319 and 273 runs, respectively.

He is also the highest run-getter in the tournament history, having scored 1141 runs in 27 games at a staggering average of 81.50, including 14 half-centuries.

Kohli also emerged as the highest run-getter in the recently concluded 2022 T20 World Cup, scoring 296 runs in six games. Sam Curran, though, was adjudged Player of the Series for scalping 13 wickets as England became champions.

Kohli is currently representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 34-year-old is one of the leading run-scorers with 214 runs, including three half-centuries, in his first four games.

