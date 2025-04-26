Virat Kohli gets swarmed by fans at Delhi airport ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran batter Virat Kohli was mobbed by fans at Delhi airport ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams are set to clash in the 46th game of the tournament on Sunday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
As the RCB team arrived at the airport, local hero Virat Kohli was greeted by a swarm of fans who cheered his name and captured the moment on their phones.
Fans can watch the video here:
The 36-year-old has been enjoying a strong season with the bat, scoring 392 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 144.11. He has also hit five fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 73.
Looking ahead to his upcoming opponent, Kohli has played 30 matches against Delhi, scoring 1079 runs in 29 innings at an average of 49.05, including 10 fifties. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he has appeared in 10 games, accumulating 483 runs in as many innings at an impressive average of 69.00, with six half-centuries to his name.
DC defeated RCB in their IPL 2025 game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
The 46th game of IPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be a reverse fixture, as the two teams previously met in the 24th match on April 10 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
After being put in to bat, RCB openers Phil Salt (37) and Virat Kohli (22) made solid contributions, but the middle order faltered. Tim David's unbeaten 37 off 20 balls in the final stages helped RCB reach 163/7 in their 20 overs.
In reply, DC found themselves at a precarious 58/4. However, local hero KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs steadied the ship. The duo added an unbroken 111 runs off 55 balls for the fifth wicket, guiding DC to a comfortable six-wicket win with 13 balls to spare. Rahul remained unbeaten on 93 off 53 balls, while Stubbs finished with 38* off 23 balls.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS