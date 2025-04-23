  • home icon
"KL Rahul has Royally ignored Goenka"- Top 10 funny memes after DC's thumping win vs LSG in IPL 2025

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 23, 2025 00:46 IST
Top funny memes from latest IPL match. (Image: bcci.tv, X - @academy_dinda)
Top funny memes from latest IPL match. (Image: bcci.tv, X - @academy_dinda)

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 40th match of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. With six wins and two losses after playing eight games, DC are now in the second spot on the points table.

After being asked to bat first, LSG scored 159 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs on a two-paced surface. Openers Aiden Markram (52) and Mitchell Marsh (45) performed well in the top order, while Ayush Badoni (36) finished the innings with a decent knock. DC pacer Mukesh Kumar picked up a four-wicket haul with the ball to help his side restrict the opposition to a below-par total.

In response, DC hunted down the target comfortably in 17.5 overs, courtesy of contributions from Abhishek Porel (51), KL Rahul (57*), and Axar Patel (34*). After his half-century in the first innings, Aiden Markram also picked up two wickets with the ball.

Tuesday night's IPL 2025 match between LSG and DC provided entertainment to the fans with enthralling action between bat and ball. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

"We were like 20 runs short"- Rishabh Pant after LSG's 8-wicket loss vs DC in IPL 2025 match in Lucknow

At the post-match presentation, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the loss, saying:

"We were like 20 runs short, in Lucknow, toss plays a huge part and whoever is bowling first, they get a lot of help and we just had to stay in the game for longer period of times, but we just couldn't get away. It always happens here in second innings, it gets better to bat on in IPL. It happens in cricket, as a team we're not looking for excuses. One idea is, why we're having Ayush as impact player."
"Just trying to fit Mayank in till he's ready as he's just came from NCA. Idea was to capitalize on wicket like that, after that Miller came in and we were stuck too, we need to figure these things, try to find best combination going forward in IPL. We haven't thought about as of now, we need to regroup, just got to play the next game fresh," Pant added.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns in the upcoming IPL 2025 match on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Balakrishna

Balakrishna

I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together!

bell-icon Manage notifications