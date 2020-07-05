Virat Kohli leaves a hilarious comment on Mayank Agarwal's workout video

Mayank Agarwal recently shared a video of his workout, on which Virat Kohli resorted to some banter.

The 29-year-old was slated to play for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, but the tournament got postponed.

Picture source: Twitter

After Virat Kohli, who recently shared a video of his workout on Instagram, Mayank Agarwal has also taken to the social media platform to give an insight into his training routine. Mayank Agarwal shared a picture of himself doing balance training and can be seen hung upside-down at a gym.

Mayank Agarwal impressed fans with the video, but his teammates resorted to some friendly banter in the comments section. “Kya ho gaya bhai. Lockdown has reached unbearable limits I guess,” Kohli wrote. Ishant Sharma also joined in the conversation and said, “raje duniya ulti dikh rhi hai ya seedhi.”

Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma's comments on Mayank Agarwal's post

Earlier, Kohli shared a video of himself doing multiple power snatch reps with a Punjabi song playing in the background. His post read: "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do every day, this would be it. Love the power snatch."

Mayank Agarwal, who made his Test debut in 2018, has been quite active on social media during the lockdown. He has also been anchoring a show on the BCCI website called Open Nets with Mayank, where he interviews eminent cricketers.

Mayank Agarwal was slated to play for KXIP in IPL 2020

Mayank Agarwal was slated to play for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2020. But the cash-rich T20 tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to Covid19. But as per reports, the BCCI is looking at a September-October window for a truncated IPL, which may be played outside India.

Meanwhile, cricketers have been active on social media in the absence of cricket. Some of them have been actively involved in social work too. International cricket was suspended three months ago due to the outbreak of Covid19, but it is all set to resume on July 8 when England take on West Indies in the first of the three-match Test series in Southampton.