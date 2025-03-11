Virat Kohli leaves team hotel with wife Anushka Sharma on the night of 2025 Champions Trophy win: Reports

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli left the team hotel with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on the night of the 2025 Champions Trophy final, according to a report by NDTV Sports. India beat New Zealand in the final on Sunday, March 9, to win the Champions Trophy.

After the team returned from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the venue of the final, to the team hotel, Virat Kohli reportedly left with Anushka Sharma late on Sunday night.

Several members of the team, including captain Rohit Sharma, left Dubai with their families on Monday and returned to India. The players will reportedly have a week off before they commence their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaigns with their respective teams.

"All the players with families left from Dubai on Monday. There are some players who have stayed back for a couple of days," a BCCI source was quoted as saying to PTI.

Further, the likes of Harshit Rana and head coach Gautam Gambhir also landed in Delhi on Monday night. The BCCI did not have a felicitation for the team this time around like they did after the 2024 T20 World Cup win as players have preferred to rest, with just a short gap available before the IPL 2025 season kicks off.

Virat Kohli will join RCB for his 18th season in the IPL

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, among the top retentions by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, will continue to be a vital player for the side as the 18th season approaches.

He has been a part of the team since the inaugural season in 2008 and has even captained the team in the past. Last season, Virat Kohli ended as the highest run-getter with 741 runs from 15 matches.

He is not only the highest run-getter overall for RCB but also the highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL among all batters.

Fresh off the 2025 Champions Trophy win and having displayed fine form in the tournament, he will be expected to replicate similar performances for RCB, who are on the hunt for their maiden IPL title.

