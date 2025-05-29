Virat Kohli perishes for 12 as he is done in by extra bounce from a Kyle Jamieson outswinger in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Kyle Jamieson got the crucial wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opening batter Virat Kohli for 12 in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match. The match was played at Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

Ad

A rising delivery from the pacer took the outside edge of Kohli's bat, and Josh Inglis made no mistake behind the wickets. It was a wicket that PBKS desperately needed as the RCB opening duo of Kohli and Phil Salt had set the tone in the chase of 102 runs.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

It was a rare low score for Kohli in IPL 2025, who now has 614 runs in 15 matches with eight 50+ scores. He began his innings on Thursday on a positive note with boundaries in the first two overs, but could not convert the start into a big score.

Ad

Trending

RCB bowlers shine to bowl PBKS out for 101 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur

The RCB opening duo of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt could play with the freedom as they did on Thursday after a fine display by the bowlers. Three wicket hauls for Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma helped RCB bundle PBKS out for 101 in 14.1 overs.

Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 26, but no PBKS batter got the big score that was desired in such a high-stakes clash. It meant that RCB were well on top to enter the final, at the mid-innings break.

Ad

Sharma felt that no PBKS batter was able to read his googly on Thursday- a delivery that accounted for Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis.

"Just tried to execute the plan by our coach. Was feeling very good today while bowling. No one wasn't able to read my googlies today, that is what I feel. We just tried to treat it as a normal match, never considered as if we are playing a semi-final. I have worked hard on my bowling," Sharma said at the mid-innings break via Cricbuzz.

At the time of writing, RCB were 85/2 after eight overs with Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More