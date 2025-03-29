"Virat Kohli was playing a run-a-ball at the other end" - Aakash Chopra lauds RCB's 'aggressive' batting in IPL 2025 win vs CSK

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters for adopting an aggressive approach in their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While observing that Virat Kohli struggled to force the pace, he noted that the other batters made up for it.

Despite Kohli consuming 30 deliveries for his 31 runs, RCB set CSK a massive 197-run target in Chennai on Friday, March 28. The visitors then restricted Ruturaj Gaikwad and company to 146/8 to register a comprehensive 50-run win and consolidate their position at the top of the IPL 2025 points table.

Reflecting on RCB's innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that the belligerent approach of Phil Salt (32 off 16) and Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14) compensated for Kohli's slow knock.

"The overriding theme was that they had depth and would keep going aggressive, irrespective of what was happening. Phil Salt first started hitting fours and sixes. MS Dhoni's hands and Noor Ahmad's ball were incredible, and he was trapped," Chopra said (10:15).

"No one will talk about Devdutt Padikkal because it was a short knock. However, it should be talked about because Devdutt Padikkal picked up the momentum from where Salt left. Virat Kohli was playing a run-a-ball at the other end. He was actually struggling, but that can happen," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised RCB skipper Rajat Patidar for continuing with his aggressive template.

"Then comes the captain. He wasn't playing very well at the start. He played a few good shots and then was dropped multiple times. However, he was adamant that he would walk the talk as a captain. He said he doesn't have to put a price tag on his wicket. He adopted a selfless approach. Some people might say he was reckless, but T20 cricket allows you to be reckless," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra also appreciated Tim David for playing a crucial cameo (22* off 8). He noted that the RCB big-hitter scored all his runs through boundaries, smashing three sixes and a four.

"That is a bit of a problem" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's spin-bowling issues in IPL 2025 loss to RCB

Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless in CSK's IPL 2025 clash against RCB. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on CSK's bowling in the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22 in two overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (0/37 in three overs) were expensive and didn't bowl their full quota of overs against RCB.

"Ravichandran Ashwin bowled only two overs. He picked up a wicket but was very expensive. Ravindra Jadeja didn't complete his spell. So that is a bit of a problem because we are saying they have 12 overs of excellent spin, but you will have to bowl spin on the ground," he said (13:25).

The analyst added that CSK failed to make the most of their spin-bowling strength due to the veteran duo's below-par performances.

"Ravichandran Ashwin bowled only carrom balls. I am sure he knows why he was doing that, but it did not work out, and Ravindra Jadeja also didn't bowl the entire four overs. So that is not a good story. If you are a Chennai fan, you will think this is your 12-over spell, but how will it work if you are unable to bowl that? That left a little bit to be desired," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that Matheesha Pathirana's (2/36 in four overs) return to the XI was a positive for CSK. However, he added that Sam Curran (0/34 in three overs) was found wanting, especially when Tim David smashed him for three consecutive sixes in the final over.

