Virat Kohli's knock of 70 ends in soft fashion as he spoons a catch to cover off Jofra Archer in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli played a fine knock against Rajasthan Royals in their ongoing IPL game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24. Kohli was dismissed in soft fashion, spooning a catch off the bowling of Jofra Archer.
Kohli opened with Phil Salt, and together, the pair amassed 59 runs in the powerplay before the latter departed for 26. Kohli then joined hands with Devdutt Padikkal, adding 95 runs for the second wicket. The right-handed batter brought up his half century courtesy of consecutive boundaries in the 12th over.
Facing Jofra Archer in the 16th over, Kohli looked to go after a leg cutter but failed to get any power and timing behind his shot, chipping the ball straight to Nitish Rana at covers.
Take a look at the dismissal here.
Virat Kohli scored 70 runs off 42 deliveries and was dismissed by Jofra Archer for the first time in T20s. His dismissal brought Tim David to the middle.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru finish on 205/5
After being asked to bat first by RR, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished on 205/5 at the end of their 20 overs. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 27) put on a big partnership for the second wicket, while Tim David and Jitesh Sharma added 42 runs in the last 19 balls to ensure RCB finished with a healthy total.
Rajasthan Royals will want a win here to snap their losing streak to keep their qualification hopes alive. They were defeated in their last two games against Lucknow Super Giants (by two runs) and Delhi Capitals (Super Over).
