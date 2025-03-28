Virat Kohli's shocking lookalike from Turkey goes viral during IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner's pictures have been going viral on social media during the ongoing IPL 2025 due to his close resemblance to Virat Kohli. The iconic cricketer is currently in Chennai with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) contingent, preparing for the upcoming IPL match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk tonight (March 28).

Ahead of the match, fans have been sharing pictures of Cavit Çetin Güner and opining that he is a look-alike of Virat Kohli due to their similar facial features. Cavit is a popular actor in Turkey, having worked in more than 20 movies and dramas.

In the Turkish drama Ertugrul, Indian cricket fans found his avatar very similar to Virat Kohli's outlook. They shared the pictures on X (formerly known as Twitter), trying to justify their opinions. You can watch a couple of X posts below:

"He has batted well in the recent past against spin"- Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Speaking to the press ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against CSK, RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's abilities while facing spinners. He pointed out that Kohli's recent performances in crunch moments for India in ICC tournaments have come in spin-friendly conditions. Dinesh Karthik said: (via ESPNcricinfo)

"He has batted well in the recent past against spin, especially in white-ball cricket. So, I don't want to go too deep into stats. I am not very aware. But if I remember, in the [T20] World Cup finals, he got runs where it mattered. And apart from that, in the Champions Trophy, he had a good tournament second-highest run-getter [for India]. And that doesn't come without playing on spin."

Karthik continued:

"So, I believe right now, he is batting as well as he has ever done. And you speak to him even today, just now as I came out. He wanted to work on one more shot. At this point of time, to work on one more shot, tells you the hunger that he has in his mindset. He wants to just improve and keep raising the bar. So, he is a special player. And at this point of time, the way I see it, he is batting as confidently and as well as he has ever done in IPL."

Do you agree with Dinesh Karthik's point of view above? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

