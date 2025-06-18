Virat Kohli's sister wishes Rajkumar Sharma on birthday with old memory [In Picture]

Virat Kohli's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, extended birthday wishes to the ace batter's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, on Wednesday, June 18. Along with the wish, she shared an old photograph of the former India skipper receiving a memento from his coach.

Kohli is an alumnus of Sharma's West Delhi Cricket Academy, and the veteran coach has played a key role in the 36-year-old's rise to the top. Wishing her brother's coach a happy birthday, Bhawna wrote in an Instagram story:

"Happy birthday sir. You are a true guide and mentor."

Screenshot of Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli continues to be in touch with his childhood coach. During the 2025 Champions Trophy, Sharma was giving an interview after India's six-wicket win over Pakistan.

He paused the interview briefly and revealed that he had received a call from Kohli. Here's a video of the incident:

Kohli remained unbeaten on 100 off 111 balls in the clash, playing a pivotal role in the Men in Blue's comprehensive victory against their arch-rivals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"I've seen your journey, your pain, your fire" - Rajkumar Sharma penned down a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli after RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the recently concluded 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He tasted the IPL glory for the first time as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended an 18-year title drought.

RCB trumped Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on June 3. Following Bengaluru men's team's maiden triumph, Rajkumar Sharma penned down a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli, who has been with the team right from the inaugural edition of 2008.

Suggesting that RCB's victory will be forever etched in his heart, Sharma wrote on Instagram:

"From a boy with a dream to the man who carried a billion hopes — after 18 long years, the IPL trophy is finally yours. I’ve seen your journey, your pain, your fire. And today, I've seen your glory. So proud of you, Virat. This moment will be etched in my heart forever."

Kohli scored 43 runs off 35 balls in the all-important summit clash. He was RCB's highest run-getter in IPL 2025. He chalked up 657 runs across 15 innings at a strike rate of 144.71.

