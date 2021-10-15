Virat Kohli's social media post on playing in bio-bubbles will leave you in splits

Virat Kohli, like several cricketers, has been moving from one bio-secure bubble to another ever since the sport resumed in 2020 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to his commitment to the Indian team and the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has barely had a break -- apart from his paternity leave during India's tour of Australia -- amid a hectic schedule.

Kohli's IPL 2021 campaign recently came to an end with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being knocked out in the Eliminator by Kolkata Knight Riders, but he will soon be in action again at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

On Friday, the India captain took to social media to share a hilarious photo to reflect how difficult the bubble life can be.

"This is what playing in bubbles feels like," Kohli captioned the picture, in which he is seen tied to a chair on the sets of a shoot.

The post went viral, getting over 34,000 likes and close to 3,000 re-tweets within an hour of him sharing it.

On Instagram, the post garnered close to 2 million likes in an hour.

Kevin Pietersen lauds Virat Kohli on Instagram

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who has been vocal about the struggles of having to live in bio-bubbles, was among the first to comment on Kohli's post.

"Players/broadcasters are DONE with them! Great pic, dude!" Pietersen commented on Kohli's Instagram post.

Kohli has had a packed cricketing schedule since IPL 2020. After the marquee T20 league, India toured Australia for three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals (T20Is) and four Tests.

Kohli played the limited-overs series and the first Test before returning to India for the birth of his daughter, Vamika.

India then hosted England for four Tests before IPL 2021 began.

The tournament was suspended in early May due to the pandemic, but then Kohli went to England for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

A five-match Test series against England followed, of which only four were played, before the resumption of IPL 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee