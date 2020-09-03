Virat Kohli's aggressive captaincy style suits all three formats: Umesh Yadav

RCB pacer Umesh Yadav opined that Virat Kohli’s aggressive captaincy style suits all three formats of the game. Yadav believes that this attitude helps the fast bowlers in the team to maintain an attacking mindset.

Referring to Virat Kohli as a 'fast bowler’s captain', Yadav stated that the current depth in the pace bowling department of the Indian team has been the result of Virat Kohli’s belief in his fast bowlers.

“His (Virat’s) aggressive brand of captaincy suits the team in all formats. Fast bowlers, especially in Twenty20 cricket, enter with an aggressive mindset. It is about maintaining an attacking attitude and not a defensive one. When you are always looking to take wickets, your head is in the right place,” Umesh Yadav said while speaking to Sportstar.

Along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav is part of a pace quartet which has been quite effective for India in recent times, especially in the overseas Test matches.

The practice wickets have been sticky and flat, says Umesh Yadav

The 32-year-old revealed that the pitches on which RCB have been practising are quite sticky and flat. The pitches in the UAE are generally expected to be slow and they might get even slower as the tournament progresses. Umesh Yadav believes that the bowlers will have to plan and adapt as per the pitch and conditions.

“If there is no seam or swing movement and there is no pace off the pitch, then you need to hit the deck hard to extract pace. It depends on what kind of surfaces we get once the tournament begins: if it's medium but slow and gets slower as the match progresses, then we have to adapt accordingly.”

RCB was one of the first teams to reach the UAE for the IPL. The squad is currently training at the ICC Academy in Dubai after all the players passed their COVID-19 tetsts.