Virat Kohli’s tempo is really pleasing: RCB Director of Operations Mike Hesson

There might be a lot of talk surrounding Virat Kohli and the hunt for his 71st century, but the maestro has been in fine form since the turn of the year. The Indian skipper finished as the highest scorer in the five-match T20I series against England. Kohli's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be happy about their captain’s morale ahead of IPL 2021.

RCB's Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson, spoke about Virat Kohli’s form and said he was looking forward to seeing him in action. During a virtual press conference, Hesson said:

“Virat is so experienced in what he does. With RCB, obviously, he’s going to be at the top of the order. It’s a position he knows well. He’s in fine touch at the moment and his tempo is really pleasing.”

The former New Zealand coach also went on to speak about what distinguished Virat Kohli from other players. According to Hesson, it’s the confidence that Virat brings to the table that inspires him and the players around him to perform better.

“For me, form is important but it’s mostly about the confidence you bring. Some players need performances to give them confidence, some don’t. Virat is obviously so confident," said Hesson.

Earlier in the month, Virat Kohli starred in the five-match T20I series against England, which Team India ended up winning 3-2. Finishing as the top-scorer, he amassed 231 runs in just five matches.

Kohli had an outrageous average of 115 and a strike rate of over 147. He will be hoping to keep this run of form going in IPL 2021. Winning the trophy with RCB will be a key target as the franchise has missed out on the big prize on several occasions.

Virat Kohli can control the innings for RCB: Mike Hesson

Speaking about Virat Kohli’s form during the T20I series, Mike Hesson sounded extremely hopeful about RCB’s season.

“I thought the way he played against England in the T20s just showed the way he can control the innings. On his day, when he does that for RCB, we know we’re going to get above par scores," said Hesson.

Mike Hesson concluded the session by stating that Virat Kohli is hugely passionate about playing for RCB. He also stated that the team can’t wait to have him back on board ahead of the first game of the season.