"Don’t get nervous, I am not making any announcements" - Virat Kohli shuts down retirement talk with reassuring remark

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli shut down talks of immediate retirement by reassuring fans a recent event that he is presently not thinking of hanging up his boots. The 36-year-old stated that he would continue playing cricket as long as he is enjoying the game.

Ad

There has been plenty of chatter around Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future in international cricket over the last few months. Both senior batters had poor Test tours of Australia. And even after both played crucial roles in India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, many wondered whether it was the duo's swansong.

Speaking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, powered by Leaders, Kohli opened up on his current mindset as a cricketer in a candid chat with Isa Guha at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru. He commented (as quoted by Sportstar):

Ad

Trending

“Today, I am not playing for achievements. It’s pretty much come down to the pure joy of playing. As long as that feeling is intact, I will continue playing. I have to be honest about that with myself. I had this interesting conversation with Rahul Dravid when he was our coach. He said one always has to stay in touch with oneself to figure out where one is placed in life."

Ad

Sensing that the discussing was somewhat inadvertently veering towards his future in the game, the Indian legend assured fans in a comforting tone. He said:

"Don’t get nervous, I am not making any announcements. As of now, everything seems fine."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli finished as India's second-leading run-getter during their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. In five innings, he scored 218 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.89. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls in the group match against Pakistan and contributed a defining 84 off 98 deliveries in the first semifinal against Australia in Dubai.

Virat Kohli is gearing up for IPL 2025

Having played a key role in Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, Kohli is now preparing to feature in IPL 2025 for his franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The star batter joined his franchise on Saturday, March 15 ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The former India captain is likely to be seen in action during the tournament opener when RCB take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli is the all-time leading run-getter in the IPL. In 252 matches, he has amassed 8,004 runs at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97, with eight hundreds and 55 half-centuries to his credit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news