Virat Kohli sports new look with grey beard ahead of IPL 2020

India captain Virat Kohli has always been quite active on social media, and even more so during the lockdown with no cricket happening. Virat Kohli has found ample time to spend with his family in the last 5 months. The 31-year-old often posted pictures and videos with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

Kohli was last seen during India's tour of New Zealand in February this year and will be returning to the cricket field next month when the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins on 19th September in the UAE.

Ahead of IPL 2020, Kohli- a fitness freak- has been training hard in the gym and recently shared a picture of himself on Instagram after completing his workout session. In the picture, Virat Kohli is seen sporting a grey beard, contrary to the black one he usually sports.

Virat Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won any edition of the IPL so far

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, the IPL has been moved to the UAE, where it will be played in three cities – Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The tournament is slated to begin on September 19 and end on November 10, but the entire schedule of the tournament is yet to be out.

Virat Kohli has been with the Bangalore franchise since the inception of the IPL and has been captaining the side since 2013. The Indian captain has been a phenomenal performer in the cash-rich league, scoring 5412 runs from 177 games at an average of almost 38 and a strike rate of 131. Virat Kohli also has five centuries and 36 half-centuries in the IPL. Despite Kohli's stellar numbers, RCB have never won the IPL and the Delhi batsman will be hoping to end the side's winless streak this year.