Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru airport as RCB fly to Kolkata for IPL 2025 opener against KKR [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) ace batter Virat Kohli was spotted at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday, March 19. RCB departed for Kolkata for their opening encounter against the defending Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22, with a blockbuster clash between KKR and RCB. A couple of videos surfaced on social media, showing Kolhi and other RCB players at the airport ahead of the inaugural match.

It is worth mentioning that there were reports of Virat Kohli returning as RCB skipper for IPL 2025. However, right-handed batter Rajat Patidar was eventually named as Faf du Plessis' successor.

RCB finished fourth in the points table last year, qualifying for the playoffs with a thrilling 27-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a must-win contest. Their campaign ended with a heartbreaking four-wicket defeat to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator.

"Give him all the love you can" - Virat Kohli's request to RCB fans for Rajat Patidar

Thousands of fans turned up at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 17, for the RCB Unbox event. On the occasion, Virat Kohli reserved high praise for the side's new skipper Rajat Patidar.

He urged the RCB fans to shower love on Patidar. Suggesting that the 31-year-old is the ideal man for the crucial role, Kohli said:

"The guy who is going to come next, is the guy who is going to lead you for a long time. Give him all the love you can. He is an amazing talent, a great player we have all seen that but he's got a great head on his shoulders. He'll do a great job for this amazing franchise and take the team forward. He's got everything that is required."

Virat Kohli looked in spectacular touch with the bat in IPL 2024. He was the winner of the coveted Orange Cap, finishing with 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75.

