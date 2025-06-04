Virat Kohli in tears as RCB end 18-year wait to lift IPL 2025 trophy by beating PBKS by 6 runs in final [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli let his emotions flow after they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final to lift their maiden trophy. The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.
Kohli was teary-eyed in the final over and then got emotional as RCB teammates mobbed him following the victory. Notably, the veteran waited 18 years to lift their first-ever IPL trophy. He joined the franchise in the inaugural 2008 season.
In the all-important, Kohli scored 43 runs off 35 balls as RCB put up 190/9 in their 20 overs. During his knock, he also went past Shikhar Dhawan for the most boundaries in the T20 league.
The 36-year-old finished the season with 657 runs in 15 innings with the help of eight half-centuries. He finished with the third-highest runs in the 2025 season, only behind Sai Sudharsan (759) and Suryakumar Yadav (717) of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.
“I've given this team my youth, prime and experience” – Virat Kohli on ending IPL trophy drought after IPL 2025 final
Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude as RCB ended their IPL 22025 trophy drought. He said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):
“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. I've given this team my youth, prime, and experience. Tried to win it every season, gave it everything I can. Never thought this day would come, was overcome with emotion after we won.”
“This win is right up there, I've stayed loyal to this team. I had moments otherwise, but I stayed with them and them with me. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. This is a high-intensity tournament, I want to win the big tournaments and moments. Tonight, I'll sleep like a baby,” he added.
