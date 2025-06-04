  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Virat Kohli in tears as RCB end 18-year wait to lift IPL 2025 trophy by beating PBKS by 6 runs in final [Watch]

Virat Kohli in tears as RCB end 18-year wait to lift IPL 2025 trophy by beating PBKS by 6 runs in final [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jun 04, 2025 00:01 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli got emotional after RCB won IPL 2025 final. [Getty Images]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli let his emotions flow after they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final to lift their maiden trophy. The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Ad

Kohli was teary-eyed in the final over and then got emotional as RCB teammates mobbed him following the victory. Notably, the veteran waited 18 years to lift their first-ever IPL trophy. He joined the franchise in the inaugural 2008 season.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In the all-important, Kohli scored 43 runs off 35 balls as RCB put up 190/9 in their 20 overs. During his knock, he also went past Shikhar Dhawan for the most boundaries in the T20 league.

The 36-year-old finished the season with 657 runs in 15 innings with the help of eight half-centuries. He finished with the third-highest runs in the 2025 season, only behind Sai Sudharsan (759) and Suryakumar Yadav (717) of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.

Ad

“I've given this team my youth, prime and experience” – Virat Kohli on ending IPL trophy drought after IPL 2025 final

Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude as RCB ended their IPL 22025 trophy drought. He said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):

“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. I've given this team my youth, prime, and experience. Tried to win it every season, gave it everything I can. Never thought this day would come, was overcome with emotion after we won.”
Ad
“This win is right up there, I've stayed loyal to this team. I had moments otherwise, but I stayed with them and them with me. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. This is a high-intensity tournament, I want to win the big tournaments and moments. Tonight, I'll sleep like a baby,” he added.

Click here to check out the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 final scorecard.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications