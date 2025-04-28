Virat Kohli touches feet of childhood coach in heartwarming moment after half-century in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli touched his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma's feet out of respect after the IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27. Kohli starred once again in a run-chase, scoring a match-winning 47-ball 51 to help RCB hunt down 163.

It was his third consecutive half-century and a fourth in the last five innings, helping him climb to the top of the Orange Cap leaderboard. Kohli has amassed 423 runs in ten games this season at an average of 63.28 and a strike rate of 138.87, including six half-centuries.

In a video shared by the RCB X handle, Kohli was visibly elated with the win over DC in the dressing room. He paid respect to his childhood coach, who seemingly appreciated Kohli's match-winning knock with a friendly punch in his stomach.

Catch the heartwarming moment at [0:22] in the video below:

Despite chasing a modest 163 for victory, RCB were in early trouble at 26/3 after four overs. However, Kohli and Krunal Pandya added 119 for the fourth wicket, with the latter finishing unbeaten on 73 from 47 deliveries to seal the deal.

"I try and ensure I don't stop my singles and doubles" - Virat Kohli on his knock against DC

Virat Kohli said mixing the singles and twos with the odd boundaries is the secret behind his incredible record in run-chases after the DC clash. The 36-year-old has scored four half-centuries in as many successful run-chases for RCB this season.

The win was also RCB's sixth consecutive away from home in IPL 2025, with the side yet to taste defeat away from Bengaluru.

Talking about his latest knock in the post-match presentation, Kohli said (Via Cricbuzz):

"I try and ensure I don't stop my singles and doubles and combine with the occasional boundary. This year you can't just come out and hit, you have to assess, understand the conditions and then plan accordingly. We have communicated beautifully as a team in the batting and that's the reason we have 7 wins out of 10."

The win over DC was RCB's seventh in ten outings this season, propelling them to the top of the points table. They will take on the bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru on May 3.

RCB have struggled at home this season, winning only one of their four matches.

