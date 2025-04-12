Virat Kohli warmly hugs Indian legend and engages in a fun exchange ahead of RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming moment with former India legend and current Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of their IPL 2025 encounter. The two teams are scheduled to face off in the 28th match of the season on Sunday, April 13, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

Ahead of the match on Saturday, April 12, the Royals' official X account shared a touching video featuring Kohli warmly embracing Dravid. The two shared a lighthearted moment, with the Royals captain Sanju Samson also joining in on the friendly exchange.

The Royals captioned the video:

“Whether you’re a young one or number 18, pehle toh Rahul bhai se hi milna hai.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Royal Challengers are currently in fourth place on the points table, with six points from five matches, while the Royals are in seventh place, having accumulated four points from the same number of games.

In terms of head-to-head encounters, the two teams have faced each other 32 times in IPL history, with RCB securing 15 victories and the Royals winning 14. There have been three matches that ended without a result. At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the teams have clashed nine times, with Rajasthan Royals winning five and RCB claiming four victories.

Ad

Virat Kohli has smashed four fifties and one hundred against RR in the IPL

Virat Kohli has played 31 matches against Rajasthan Royals in IPL history, amassing 764 runs at an average of 30.56 and a strike rate of 120.13 from 30 innings. The right-handed batter has scored four fifties and one century, with his highest score being an unbeaten 113.

In the ongoing 2025 season, the star batter has scored 186 runs in five innings at an average of 46.50, including two fifties. Moreover, he remains the all-time leading run-scorer in the tournament's history, with a total of 8,190 runs from 257 matches, featuring 57 half-centuries and eight centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More