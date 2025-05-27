Virender Sehwag takes subtle dig at Rohit Sharma on commentary amid slow start in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match 

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has taken a subtle dig at Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma's powerplay struggles in the ongoing IPL 2025. Sehwag's comments came while he was on Hindi commentary during MI's final league match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, May 26.
During the powerplay, Aakash Chopra pointed out on commentary that Sharma hadn't had much strike in the first four overs. Responding to this, Sehwag suggested playing fewer deliveries in the first six overs was a blessing in disguise for the former MI skipper.
He reckoned that Sharma tends to get out in the powerplay when he faces a lot of balls in the first six overs. The veteran batter has been dismissed in the powerplay nine times in 13 innings this season.
Here's what Sehwag said, as was heard in the match's commentary:
"Acha hai. Is bahane woh powerplay ke baad tak tikke rahenge. Warna, powerplay mein jitni zyada gendein woh khelte hai, utne zyada chances ho jaate hai unke out hone ke. [It's good. This way, he would still be at the crease after the powerplay. Otherwise, the more balls he faces in the powerplay, the more chances are there of him getting out]."
Rohit Sharma played a scratchy knock in the crucial encounter against PBKS. After MI were put to bat first, the 38-year-old scored 24 runs off 21 balls at a strike rate of 114.29 before perishing to left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar in the 10th over. PBKS won by seven wickets and booked their spot in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025.
Overall, Rohit Sharma has amassed 329 runs at a strike rate of 147.53 across 13 outings in IPL 2025. He has three half-centuries to his name this edition.
Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by left-arm bowlers five times in IPL 2025
Rohit Sharma's woes against left-arm bowlers have troubled him in the IPL 2025. The star batter has lost his wicket to left-armers five times, four of which have come against fast bowlers.
Against PBKS, Sharma got out while trying to play a lofted shot off Harpreet Brar's bowling. However, he couldn't middle the ball and was caught by Nehal Wadhera at long-on.
The Punjab-based side secured a seven-wicket win, chasing down the 185-run target in 18.3 overs. With the victory, they have secured a place in the top two.
MI, on the other hand, finished fourth in the IPL 2025 points table and will have to now compete in knockout matches — Eliminator and Qualifier 2 — to make it to the final.
