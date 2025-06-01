"Waited 2 hours 15 minutes to play for 7 balls" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma is dismissed cheaply in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, June 1. After being put to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sharma perished to Marcus Stoinis in the third over.

Shreyas Iyer's gamble to bring Stoinis into the attack in the powerplay paid off as the all-rounder got rid of the dangerous Sharma. He banged the ball short, inviting the star batter to play his trademark pull shot.

The 38-year-old took the bait and went for it. He failed to clear the man at deep square leg and was ultimately caught by Vijaykumar Vyshak. The former MI skipper scored just eight runs off seven balls during his brief stay at the crease.

He got a big reprieve in the second over after Azmatullah Omarzai put down a tough chance off Kyle Jamieson's bowling. However, he failed to make the most of the dropped catch.

Several fans trolled Sharma on social media for his early dismissal in the crucial knockout clash. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Rohit Sharma came, saw, and walked back before we finished our chai," wrote a fan.

"Rohit sharma missed his century with 92 runs only," joked a fan.

"This is how Rohit bats these days, regardless of the situation—it's either boom or bust, with no middle ground. He could have taken a bit more time, as this is a crucial match for his team. Not the start MI wanted," remarked another.

While Sharma departed early, his opening partner Jonny Bairstow played an impactful knock. The keeper-batter scored 38 runs off 24 balls before getting caught behind to Vijaykumar Vyshak in the seventh over.

Rohit Sharma was the Player of the Match in MI's 20-run win over GT in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Rohit Sharma shone with the bat for MI in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against GT. The seasoned campaigner finished with 81 runs off 50 balls with the help of four maximums and nine fours.

His batting exploits were pivotal in the five-time champions registering an imposing 228-run total. Hardik Pandya and Co. secured a stunning 20-run victory in the clash to advance to Qualifier 2.

Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful knock. Overall, the swashbuckling batter has amassed 418 runs across 15 innings at a strike rate of 149.28.

