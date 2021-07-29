IPL 2021: 4 franchises lining up Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement player 

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has emerged as one of the revelations from the ongoing series against India. The 24-year-old has announced himself on the international stage with his deceiving leg-spin and ability to hit a few lusty blows towards the end of the innings.

Happy Birthday to current World No.2 T20I bowler, Wanindu Hasaranga! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1WcbkultIy — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 29, 2021

IPL franchises are always on the lookout for upcoming talent, and if the past is any indication, it is no surprise multiple teams have Hasaranga on their radar. With the second half of the IPL set to resume shortly without some players, franchises are eyeing key replacements, who can fill the void during the business end of the tournament.

Reports suggest that up to four IPL franchises are interested in acquiring the services of the player for the remainder of the 2021 IPL. Teams are allowed to sign players to replace those that won't be traveling to the UAE for the showcase event.

If Sri Lankan cricket's governing body gives Hasaranga permission to play in the cash-rich league, he may land with one of the four teams that have expressed interest in his services.

Muttiah Muralitharan believes Wanindu Hasaranga could join an IPL team

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan had spoken about Hasaranga as a possible candidate to play in the IPL. However, he did raise concerns about Hasaranga getting playing time as he will claim one of the four overseas spots on the team. Muralitharan told ESPN Cricinfo:

“An IPL franchise should look at him. But the problem is, if it’s a local player, he walks into the side. But if it’s a foreign player, you have to see which franchise wants a foreign spinner. It’s a tricky thing. They will buy him [Hasaranga] but playing him is something that will not be easy for a franchise. Some franchises look mostly at Indian spinners rather than foreign spinners."

Wanindu Hasaranga is the new No.2 bowler on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings 🎉



Full list ➡️ https://t.co/H7CnAiepAj pic.twitter.com/HDRbDjvxf0 — ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga has a sparkling T20 record ever since making his debut against New Zealand in 2019. He has an economy rate of 6.82 along with an impeccable bowling average.

