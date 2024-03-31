Wanindu Hasaranga to miss IPL 2024 due to a left heel injury 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will not partake in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to an injury to his left heel. The Sri Lankan player was roped in for his base price of ₹1.5 crore at the mini-auction, after his release from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side.

Hasaranga has had a whirlwind couple of weeks recently. He was slated to miss the initial phase of the IPL following his surprising decision to return to Test cricket. However, his availability for the IPL opened up again after he was asked to serve his ban during the Test series against Bangladesh, for multiple counts of criticizing match officials during his stint as white-ball captain earlier in 2024.

Despite not featuring for the national team, Hasaranga was absent from the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) first two matches.

The saga has now apparently come to an end after Wanindu Hasaranga conveyed his decision to skip the IPL due to injury and focus on the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

“He is not taking part in the IPL as he needs to do some rehabilitation after meeting the podiatrist. There’s a swelling in the heel and he has been playing with injections. So he has decided to get this issue sorted out before the World Cup and informed us of his decision to skip the IPL this year," Sri Lanka CEO Ashley de Silva told The Sunday Times.

Wanindu Hasaranga is set to travel to Dubai to seek an expert's opinion regarding the injury, and help him return to full fitness by the time the ICC tournament gets underway in the Caribbean and the USA.

Wanindu Hasaranga's manager vehemently denies low auction price being the reason behind absence

Being one of the leading spinners in the world when it comes to the shortest format, SRH's acquisition of Hasaranga for his base price was one of the biggest steal deals at the auction table. Two years ago, he had bagged a deal worth ₹10.75 crore, and was among the leading wicket-takers in the 2022 edition as well.

The IPL has witnessed several instances in recent times where players who are unsatisfied with their deal from a financial standpoint, opt to withdraw from the tournament altogether.

In a recent report by Cricbuzz, Wanindu Hasaranga's manager asserted that the disparity between his current and former contract was not a reason behind his absence.

"If money was a factor, we could have enrolled for an INR 2 crore base price. Besides, fewer games mean less money. He has to take care of his ankle. He is also the captain of the national team," Hasaranga's manager said.

SRH's current spin department comprises Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, and Mayank Markhande. The franchise can seek a replacement, much like the other franchises have done lately due to player availability issues.