"Wankhede just got even more iconic" - MI teammate reacts to stand being named after Rohit Sharma at iconic venue ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians' teammate Suryakumar Yadav hailed the veteran opener after a stand was named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 16. The right-handed batter believes the stadium has got even more iconic, given the former Mumbai Indians captain has a stand named after him.
The stand for the veteran player finally came to being on Friday as it had been decided before. The Nagpur-born cricketer has established himself as one of the best white-ball captains India has ever had, winning the T20 World Cup last year and ushering the country to Champions Trophy glory earlier this year.
In a post on Instagram, Suryakumar wrote:
"Congratulations @rohitsharma45 on achieving incredible things on the cricket ground, from finisher to opener to our captain, you have been an inspiration and our pride, in every role."
"Very rarely comes a leader who leads from the front, and changes the game for better. You are that leader, who has changed not just the game, but the approach, the attitude, the dressing room atmosphere, the team and redefined the role of a captain. Like I have said before, good things happen to good people, and you deserve it all and more. Wankhede just got even more iconic."
Rohit has also etched his legacy with the Mumbai Indians, having ushered the franchise to title glory on five occasions after taking over as skipper in 2013.
Rohit Sharma to be in action as IPL 2025 gears up for resumption
Meanwhile, the elegant right-handed batter will be in action when IPL 2025 resumes on Saturday; however, Mumbai Indians will play their game on Wednesday, May 21, against the Delhi Capitals. The 38-year-old has played an instrumental role in Mumbai's resurgence after a scratchy start to their campaign.
In 11 matches, he has struck 300 runs with three fifties alongside a strike rate of 152.28. Although Mumbai Indians are on track to qualify for the playoffs, they must win their remaining two matches, with other teams also in contention.
