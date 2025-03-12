Wankhede Stadium Schedule IPL 2025: Complete MI home match list, dates & timings in IST 

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will play their first home match of IPL 2025 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31. This will be the 12th match of the upcoming edition and will get underway at 7:30 PM IST.

Hardik Pandya-led MI, who finished last in the league stage in IPL 2024, winning only four games, will play their second home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7. MI will then take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17.

Mumbai Indians will play four more home games at the Wankhede Stadium as part of their IPL 2025 campaign - vs Chennai Super Kings (April 20), vs Lucknow Super Giants (April 27), vs Gujarat Titans (May 6), and vs Delhi Capitals (May 15).

Full list of MI's IPL 2025 matches at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Mumbai Indians will be playing at their home ground - the Wankhede Stadium Stadium.

Match 12: March 31, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 21: April 7, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 33: April 17, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 38: April 20, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 45: April 27, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (3:30 PM)

Match 56: May 6, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 66: May 15, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

MI at the IPL 2025 auction

Mumbai Indians purchased 18 players at the IPL 2025 auction held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult was their most expensive purchase at ₹12.50 crore. They also bought pacer Deepak Chahar for ₹9.25 crore and England big-hitter Will Jacks for ₹5.25 crore.

Ahead of the auction, Mumbai Indians retained five key players - Jasprit Bumrah (₹18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (₹16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 crore), and Tilak Varma (₹8 crore).

