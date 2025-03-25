“Want to dedicate man-of-the-match award to my mentor” - Ashutosh Sharma credits former India opener after stunning knock in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals' (DC) Player of the Match, Ashutosh Sharma, helped the team win their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by one wicket in Visakhapatnam on March 24. Sharma dedicated his POTM award to former Indian opener and his mentor, Shikhar Dhawan.

Ashutosh came into the game as an impact substitute for the game. Walking in at No.7, he was a bit scratchy to get off the mark and at one point, was at a run-a-ball 20. However, he ramped up the scoring rate and stitched together a formidable partnership with Vipraj Nigam. Ashutosh batted till the end for his 66 off 31 balls, hitting a six to help DC snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Speaking to Murali Karthik in the post-match press conference, Ashutosh Sharma said:

"I have learned this in the last year, I got the team close but couldn't end it. Throughout the season, I focussed on the same and that is why I was able to close this match out on such a stage. I believed in myself that if I played till the end game, I could do anything. "

The 26-year-old dedicated the POTM to Shikhar Dhawan and said:

"Just believe where you can hit the ball and play the shots that you have practiced. He played a fine knock, I told him if you are getting it right, keep hitting. There wasn't much pressure and the hard we had put in before and we have got the fruit of it now. Dedicate this to my mentor Shikhar paaji."

Delhi Capitals pulled off their highest successful chase in the IPL

By winning the game and gunning down the total of 210 set ahead of them, the Delhi Capitals scripted their highest successful chase in the IPL. Previously, they chased down 209 against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, with Delhi winning that contest by seven wickets.

DC will play another game in Vizag before they play their home games at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium in Delhi. They take on the SunRisers Hyderabad on March 30 in the final league game at this venue.

