Want to give players platform to succeed, something Mumbai Indians are known for: Women's head coach Charlotte Edwards

Former England skipper Charlotte Edwards is excited to join the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise as the head coach of the women's team ahead of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Edwards has also been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame and is one of the greatest cricketers ever in the history of women's cricket. Given the depth of experience that she brings, the MI management and fans would certainly be thrilled.

In a video posted by the Mumbai Indians on their social media pages, here's what Charlotte Edwards had to say:

"I am absolutely delighted and very honoured to be joining the MI One Family as their new women's head coach. I would like to thank the Mumbai Indians management for this wonderful opportunity at such an exciting time for Women's cricket."

Edwards also opened up on the opportunity to join hands with legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami and Devieka Palshikaar in the Mumbai coaching staff.

On this, she said:

"I am very much looking forward to working with Jhulan and Devieka. We will work closely together to understand the MI culture, the ethos and playing the MI way. We want players to perform to their potential but also give them a platform to develop and succeed, something that Mumbai Indians are known for. I can't wait to get started. "

Jhulan Goswami also had a message for MI fans

Former Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami also shared her thoughts and emotions on joining MI's coaching setup as a bowling coach and mentor for the women's team ahead of the WPL.

Having retired from the game as recently as last year, Goswami will probably be able to give massive inputs on how T20 cricket is played currently. She stated:

"Hello Paltan. I am very excited to join the Mumbai Indians Women's team as the bowling coach and mentor. Really looking forward to work with the girls with Charlotte and Devieka by my side. MI has always had a winning mentality and we will be looking to carry on that legacy. See you soon."

With some brilliant cricketing minds already on board, MI will look to have some big names in the inaugural WPL auction next week.

