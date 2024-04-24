"Want to make sure that I'm there" - Marcus Stoinis keen to continue representing Australia despite contract snub

Australia and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has set his sights on continuing to play for the national team despite the contract snub for the 2024-25 season. The 34-year-old said it's fine with him to have the youngsters come through and seal their spots.

Stoinis delivered a statement performance in the IPL 2024 fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday at the Chepauk. With the Super Giants chasing down 211 for victory, the seam-bowling all-rounder walked in at No. 3 and blasted an unbeaten 124 off 63 balls to stun the defending champions.

Speaking at the post-match presser, Stoinis suggested that he remains keen to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup and reckoned IPL is the perfect preparation for the same. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he remarked:

"I've got a great relationship with the [Australia] coach. Me not getting a contract, I knew that a while ago. I think it is great to give younger kids a crack and let them take my spot. I'm absolutely fine with that on the contract list. But on the playing front, obviously want to make sure that I'm there and that's also why it's so lucky for us and for me particularly to have this competition [the IPL], that's why I love it so much."

The unbeaten 124 was also the veteran's first IPL ton. With 17 required off the final over, Stoinis hammered a six and three fours to take the Super Giants to a comprehensive win.

"There was a phase where I wasn’t able to hit the boundaries" - Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the Aussie cricketer receiving the Player of the Match award, he revealed that it was a calculated assault and credited Nicholas Pooran for taking over when he struggled. The West Australian elaborated at the post-match presentation:

"It’s not just go go go, there were some bowlers we wanted to target and some bowlers we wanted to be more cautious against. There was a phase where I wasn’t able to hit the boundaries so it was great Pooran could come in and take the pressure off. Lots of ebbs and flows, just tried to keep it in control."

The 34-year-old's century also trumped CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's 108* as the defending champions succumbed to their second successive loss.

