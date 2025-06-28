"Wapis unfollow kar dengey" - Axar Patel takes hilarious dig at Delhi Capitals teammates after IPL 2025 

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel recently took a hilarious dig at teammates Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam. He shared a clip of an interview on his Instagram story, where Ashutosh and Vipraj were asked if they were following their captain on Instagram.

Neither of them was following Axar on the social media platform and ended up doing it amid the interview. The all-rounder cheekily remarked that both Ashutosh and Vipraj were very smart and would unfollow him soon.

Sharing the clip of the interview, Axar cheekily remarked in an Instagram story:

"Bahut chakal hai dono wapis unfollow kar dengey. (Both of them are very smart , they will unfollow me again)"

You can watch the video of the interview below:

Screenshot of Axar Patel's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that Ashutosh played a few impactful knocks for Delhi in the recently concluded 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter finished with 209 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 160.62.

He was the Player of the Match in Delhi's thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening match of the season. He remained unbeaten on 66 off 31 balls, helping his team chase down the 210-run target.

Vipraj also did a decent job. He claimed 11 wickets from 13 innings at an economy rate of 9.12 and scored 142 runs in eight innings. His runs came at a fantastic strike rate of 179.74.

The Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals narrowly missed out on a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs

The Delhi-based side parted ways with former skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Axar Patel was appointed as the new captain by the team management.

They were off to a flying start, kicking off their campaign with four back-to-back wins. However, Axar Patel and Co. lost some momentum after the early success and eventually failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Delhi bagged 15 points from 14 fixtures, ending at the fifth spot following the culmination of the league stage. Axar scored 263 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 157.48 and claimed five wickets across 11 outings at an economy rate of 8.47.

