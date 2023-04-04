"Warra garbage - Fans troll DC's Mitchell Marsh for another failure with the bat in IPL 2023

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh once again failed to deliver for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2023. The right-hander departed after just four runs off as many balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 4.

He was knocked over by senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami in the fifth over, leaving DC reeling at 37/2.

Fans were disappointed with Micthell Marsh’s failures for DC with the bat. One tweeted:

"Mitchell Marsh warra (what a) garbage."

Mitchell Marsh warra garbage

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Rishi Gurjar



.

#DCvsGT Mitchell Marsh Ko Yellow Jersy hi pasand h

Watching Mitchell Marsh since 2010 Deccan chargers days.Never lived upto the expectations.



Worst overseas player ever IMO

Vinay Pandit

And he is doing nothing..

DC has spent a lot on Mitchell Marsh..And he is doing nothing..Why don't you buy player who is cheaper and plays good.

Mitchell Marsh's quota of runs in India was done in the ODI series. The only thing left for him to do is get injured now.

Vishal



#DCvsGT Mitchell Marsh is one of the fraud ipl material

Divakar Sharma

#DCvsGT Ye Mitchell Marsh saala imp game me hi chalta h

Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a golden duck by Mark Wood in the last game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium, which the Capitals lost by 50 runs.

The Australian all-rounder's sudden dip in form has been surprising. He was in scintillating form in the three-match ODI series against India, scoring 81, 66* and 47 in three games, helping Australia win by a 2-1 margin.

Marsh, who was retained for ₹6.5 crore, amassed 251 runs and scalped four wickets for the Delhi-based franchise last season. He will look to return to scoring ways in the upcoming games.

Mitchell Marsh failed to deliver for DC after GT win the toss and opt to bowl

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

David Miller replaced Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out of IPL 2023 after sustaining a knee injury while fielding against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Alzzari Joseph, Rashid Khan, and Joshua Little were the other three overseas players.

The Capitals, on the other hand, included Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, and Anrich Nortje along with their captain David Warner.

It's worth mentioning that GT beat the four-time champions (CSK) by five wickets in their IPL 2023 opener. The defending champions will look to register back-to-back wins.

DC, on the other hand, lost to LSG by 50 runs. They will look to return to winning ways at home.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, and Alzarri Joseph.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, and Anrich Nortje.

