"Was really special" - DC all-rounder chooses between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's dismissals in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam said dismissing Virat Kohli was more satisfying compared to dismissing Rohit Sharma in the 2025 IPL season. Playing his maiden IPL season, the 21-year-old impressed with his leg-spin bowling and lower-order batting.Nigam's 11 wickets in the season included Kohli and Rohit in matches against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). The youngster deceived Kohli in the air to have him caught at the deep, while he trapped Rohit LBW.When asked about the more satisfying wicket in an interview with Crictracker, Nigam said:&quot;For sure, Virat Kohli's wicket gave me more satisfaction because it came at RCB's home ground. To dismiss such a big legend in front of his home crowd was really special. I had said during the IPL itself that he was my dream wicket, so definitely Virat Kohli.&quot;Nigam dismissing Kohli played a massive role in DC restricting RCB to 163/7 and ultimately completing the chase in the 18th over. However, the leggie's wicket of Rohit did not make a massive impact as MI posted a mammoth 205 in their 20 overs, winning by 12 runs.&quot;Getting to play against and speak with Dhoni and Virat was a dream&quot; - Vipraj Nigam Vipraj Nigam said it was a dream to meet and interact with stalwarts Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during IPL 2025. The young all-rounder posted about meeting the two legends on his social media handle at the time, expressing his delight.Nigam was the star with the ball in DC's lone meeting with Dhoni's CSK, finishing with figures of 2/27 in four overs in the side's 25-run victory.&quot;First of all, just getting to play against and speak with Dhoni and Virat was a dream for me. I used to see on Instagram and social media how players meet and chat after matches, so experiencing that myself felt really special,&quot; said Nigam (via the aforementioned source).He added:&quot;When I spoke to them, I mainly asked about my bowling and where I could improve and how to get better. Even though it was our first interaction, they were very open and gave me honest feedback, along with advice on how I could keep improving in the future.&quot;Despite DC missing out on playoff qualification, Nigam was a massive find for them, finishing the season with 142 runs and 11 wickets in 14 games.