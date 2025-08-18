  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Was really special" - DC all-rounder chooses between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's dismissals in IPL 2025

"Was really special" - DC all-rounder chooses between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's dismissals in IPL 2025

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 18, 2025 19:46 IST
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fell cheaply to the same bowler in their respective matches against DC [Image Credit: Getty]
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fell cheaply to the same bowler in their respective matches against DC [Image Credit: Getty]

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam said dismissing Virat Kohli was more satisfying compared to dismissing Rohit Sharma in the 2025 IPL season. Playing his maiden IPL season, the 21-year-old impressed with his leg-spin bowling and lower-order batting.

Ad

Nigam's 11 wickets in the season included Kohli and Rohit in matches against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). The youngster deceived Kohli in the air to have him caught at the deep, while he trapped Rohit LBW.

When asked about the more satisfying wicket in an interview with Crictracker, Nigam said:

"For sure, Virat Kohli’s wicket gave me more satisfaction because it came at RCB’s home ground. To dismiss such a big legend in front of his home crowd was really special. I had said during the IPL itself that he was my dream wicket, so definitely Virat Kohli."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nigam dismissing Kohli played a massive role in DC restricting RCB to 163/7 and ultimately completing the chase in the 18th over. However, the leggie's wicket of Rohit did not make a massive impact as MI posted a mammoth 205 in their 20 overs, winning by 12 runs.

"Getting to play against and speak with Dhoni and Virat was a dream" - Vipraj Nigam

Ad

Vipraj Nigam said it was a dream to meet and interact with stalwarts Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during IPL 2025. The young all-rounder posted about meeting the two legends on his social media handle at the time, expressing his delight.

Nigam was the star with the ball in DC's lone meeting with Dhoni's CSK, finishing with figures of 2/27 in four overs in the side's 25-run victory.

"First of all, just getting to play against and speak with Dhoni and Virat was a dream for me. I used to see on Instagram and social media how players meet and chat after matches, so experiencing that myself felt really special," said Nigam (via the aforementioned source).
Ad

He added:

"When I spoke to them, I mainly asked about my bowling and where I could improve and how to get better. Even though it was our first interaction, they were very open and gave me honest feedback, along with advice on how I could keep improving in the future."

Despite DC missing out on playoff qualification, Nigam was a massive find for them, finishing the season with 142 runs and 11 wickets in 14 games.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications