"Was running in a bathrobe" - RCB's Mr. Nags shares hilarious unheard story featuring legendary fast bowler

Actor and comedian Danish Sait, also known as Mr. Nags of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), shared a hilarious story about South Africa's pace bowling legend Allan Donald. He recalled that there was an earthquake when the team were in Ahmedabad during the 2015 edition.

Ad

Sait said that he realised that the things around him were shaking because of the earthquake. He proceeded to open the door of his hotel room to check what was going on.

The 36-year-old revealed that the first thing he saw was Donald, who was Bengaluru's bowling coach at the time, running in a bathrobe. On the podcast The Internet Said So, Sait said (from 1:35:08):

"We are in Ahmedabad, and this was in 2015 I think. I was in the bathroom and suddenly it started shaking like that. I had never experienced it.

Ad

Trending

"Then I went out and saw on the glass also the water was going like that. I knew something was wrong. I opened the door and saw outside. Allan Donald was running in a bathrobe."

Bengaluru qualified for the playoffs in 2015. Their campaign ended with a heartbreaking three-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2.

RCB will take on KKR in opening match of IPL 2025

Bengaluru will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

Ad

Bengaluru parted ways with captain Faf du Plessis ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The franchise announced Indian batter Rajat Patidar as their new skipper. Making the announcement, the side tweeted:

"The next captain of RCB is… Many greats of the game have carved a rich captaincy heritage for RCB, and it’s now time for this focused, fearless and fierce competitor to lead us to glory! This calmness under pressure and ability to take on challenges, as he’s shown us in the past, will be a game-changer for RCB. Ladies and Gentlemen, let’s hear it for our Spin Basher, the cool and composed, 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗿."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bengaluru finished fourth in IPL 2024, getting eliminated following a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️