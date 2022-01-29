Washington Sundar surprises fans with a new bald look; shares picture

Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Saturday in a completely new look, having shaved his head.

He is seen sitting on a large rock surrounded by trees in customary Tamil attire. He captioned the picture with a dialog from Indian star Rajnikant’s movie Shivaji:

“Chummaa athirudhilla”

It translates to:

“How well did I surprise everyone!” in English and “Kyu, hilla dala na” in Hindi

Indeed the all-rounder's new bald look surprised everyone in the cricket fraternity as they started reacting with likes and comments on his post.

“Nice to see Washington Sundar in the squad, much deserved” – Yuvraj Singh

Washington Sundar found a place in the recently announced ODI and T20I squads against West Indies.

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to share his views around the team selection. The southpaw was happy with the selection of the all-rounder alongside several other youngsters.

He wrote:

“Nice to see Kuldeep Yadav, Washington, Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj’s name in the squad, much deserved!”

The all-rounder deservedly got his place in the squad back after recovering from a prolonged injury and then from COVID-19.

The all-rounder injured his finger while playing a county match on India’s tour to England during 2021. He subsequently missed the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore and also had to sit out the T20I World Cup in October 2021.

The 21-year-old was hit by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, forcing him out of action for several months.

He was subsequently selected for the ODIs against South Africa, but he tested positive for COVID-19 infection and was replaced by Jayant Yadav.

With the absence of other spinning all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, he is expected to make a place in the starting XI.

ODIs will be held in Ahmedabad starting February 6.

Edited by Diptanil Roy