Wasim Jaffer: "IPL needs to take away the impact player rule"

Former India opener and Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting coach Wasim Jaffer believes the IPL needs to do away with the Impact Player rule to encourage the arrival of more all-rounders in Indian cricket.

The Impact Player rule, applied in the IPL since the 2023 season, allows teams to make one substitution during the match. The player substituted in can contribute with both bat and ball, according to the team's needs.

"I think IPL needs to take away the impact player rule, as it's not encouraging the all rounders to bowl much and lack of ARs and batters not bowling is a major area of concern for Indian cricket. Thoughts?," Jaffer wrote on X.

The Impact Player rule allows teams to rely less on all-rounders. Earlier, the general set-up of a T20 team used to be six batters, four bowlers, and one all-rounder. The more all-rounders a team had, the more 'balanced' they looked.

Now, teams can play with six specialist batters and five bowlers and get an extra batter or bowler depending on the match situation. The rule, which is now also being applied in domestic matches, has simply allowed them to be balanced even without all-rounders.

Jaffer seems to suggest that its effects could hurt India. The rule doesn't apply in international cricket yet and the Men in Blue rely heavily on all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Since making his debut in 2016, the team hasn't been able to find a viable like-for-like replacement for Hardik. If the new rule discourages the development of all-rounders, it would hurt the supply line further.

Impact Player rule might affect IPL 2024 auction choices

The effects might also be seen in the upcoming IPL 2024 auction, which will take place on December 19.

In the previous auctions, all-rounders like Yuvraj Singh, Chris Morriss, and even Pat Cummins have been some of the most expensive signings because of their dual roles.

It remains to be seen whether teams will look to spend more on specialist batters and bowlers to make full use of the rule.

