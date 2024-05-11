[Watch] "Kya garden mein aaya hai kya?"- Rohit Sharma's hilarious banter with Tilak Varma at Eden Gardens ahead of KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma and teammate Tilak Varma had a hilarious interaction at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of their IPL 2024 clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 11.

During the India-England Test series, some of Rohit's stump mic comments went viral on social media, and arguably none got more famous than the 'koi garden mein nahi ghumega (no one will act like they are roaming in a garden)'.

In a video posted by MI on Instagram, Tilak Varma is seen browsing his phone while standing on the Eden Gardens turf with slippers on. Rohit Sharma looks at the youngster and says:

"Aye Hero. Kya kar raha hai bhai? Chappal mein ghum raha hai. Kya garden mein aaya hai kya? (Oh hero, what are you doing? Roaming around in slippers. Is this a garden?)"

Tilak then replies by showing the name of the stadium, claiming that it has the word 'gardens' in it.

"Hai na bhaiya, Eden Gardens (Yes brother, Eden Gardens)," he replied.

Towards the end of the video, Rohit Sharma is seen burst out laughing as he couldn't continue to act. He is known for his hilarious sense of humor and this was just another example of the same.

What is Rohit Sharma's IPL record at Eden Gardens?

One of the main reasons why Eden Gardens is sometimes called 'Rohit Gardens' by Rohit Sharma's admirers is because of the stupendous record the veteran opener has at the venue.

Apart from his incredible 264 against Sri Lanka, which is still the highest individual ODI score, Rohit has also tasted success at the Eden Gardens in the IPL.

In 13 matches at the venue, Rohit has scored as many as 466 runs with a hundred and three half-centuries at a fine average of 46.60 and an impressive strike rate of 143.38.

With just 33 runs in his last five games and the T20 World Cup around the corner, Rohit will be hopeful that the Eden Gardens helps him get back into his groove.

