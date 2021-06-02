Watch: AB de Villiers sings his favorite song on father's birthday, Glenn Maxwell reacts

AB de Villiers took the internet by storm with his singing skills Tuesday. The South African superstar performed "I won't give up" by Jason Mraz, with his wife alongside, to commemorate his father's 70th birthday.

Sharing a snippet on Instagram, AB de Villiers explained that the song is one of his "all-time favorites" because it reminds him of God's presence and makes him feel grateful for his father.

AB de Villiers captioned the video:

"On the 29th we celebrated my father’s 70th bday and I had the privilege to perform one of my all time favorite songs with my beautiful wife. We all interpret songs in our own unique way, this song has a particularly special meaning to me and reminds me that God is always there, no matter what happens. While singing this song on the 29th and looking across the room to my Dad, it also reminded me how lucky I’ve been to have had my him by my side as a role model for so many years."

Fans were delighted to see AB de Villiers perform, with most of them in awe of the 37-year-old's singing talent.

Glenn Maxwell's hilarious reaction to AB de Villiers' performance

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell all smiles during IPL 2021

Australia's swashbuckling all-rounder and AB de Villiers' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Glenn Maxwell was also quick to react to the post.

In a witty comment, Maxwell wrote that the performance was certainly a 'improvement' on the last one.

“This is certainly an improvement on your last performance,” wrote Maxwell.

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell were integral to the RCB's success in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases inside the teams' bio-bubbles.

The duo scored 430 runs between them, helping the RCB attain third place in the standings.

An IPL season is not complete without an 🆎 scoop. 😉



Raise your hand if you can’t wait for the #IPL to be back in 🇦🇪. 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♀️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #JustABThings pic.twitter.com/f1nHGfwNr9 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 30, 2021