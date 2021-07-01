Watch: Abdul Samad puts on a big-hitting clinic in the nets

In his short career, Abdul Samad has forged a reputation as one of the cleanest hitters in the game. The youngster hasn’t played competitive cricket since IPL 2021 came to a halt, but that hasn’t had an impact on his form.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a clip of Abdul Samad batting in the nets on Thursday, with the young gun at his explosive best as he carted the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

The 23-second video features Abdul Samad starting with a big hoick towards the leg side. The young gun judges the line and length early, moves his front leg out of the way and unleashes a monster of a shot towards mid-wicket.

Another instance sees him holding his guard as he plays a classic pull before choosing to go with an aerial shot down the ground. Showing his versatility, Abdul Samad plays a solid drive towards cover as well.

Will Abdul Samad have a good IPL 2021?

The Jammu & Kashmir cricketer will next be seen turning out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 later this year. Abdul Samad played just four games in the first half of IPL 2021, scoring 36 runs. His season was cut short after he picked up a hamstring injury.

However, looking at the clip, Abdul Samad seems to have recovered completely and will look to make a mark in the second half of the competition. He had a solid debut season in 2020 and went well in the UAE, scoring 111 runs at a blistering strike rate of 170.76.

With the Sunrisers Hyderabad dead last in the table, they would need a miracle to qualify for the playoffs. Abdul Samad’s power hitting down the order may be exactly what they need, considering that the franchise struggled with strike rates earlier this year.

Edited by Sai Krishna