SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head steamrolled the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they knocked off the 166-run target only in 9.4 overs. This came in their IPL 2024 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, May 8.

After winning the toss, LSG captain KL Rahul chose to bat; however, the top-order batters perished cheaply. Rahul also perished for a painstaking 29 off 33 deliveries as Pat Cummins affected a brilliant direct hit. Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran then did well to steer the visiting side to 165-4 with their unbroken 99-run stand.

Expand Tweet

Badoni finished unbeaten on 55. Bhuvneshwar Kumar did a brilliant job for the hosts with figures of 4-0-12-2.

But Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head were lethal from the outset, slamming 107 in the powerplay. Head got to his half-century off only 18 deliveries only in the fifth over, while his opening partner did so in 19 balls two overs later.

Abhishek Sharma clobbered a six over extra cover in the 10th over off Yash Thakur's bowling to finish the proceedings.

"All the credit goes to him" - Abhishek Sharma on Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian southpaw spoke to the host broadcaster after SRH's 10-wicket win and staying unbeaten on 75. He credited his Travis Head for him playing with an enormous strike rate, saying:

"I would never think of coming to such a tournament and playing at such a strike rate, but thanks to the team management. The message was clear from them and I backed myself. All the credit goes to him (Head). The way he starts against all bowlers.. he goes after them from the start and takes the pressure off."

With their seventh win in IPL 2024 coming by 10 wickets, the SunRisers have also given their net run-rate a massive boost. However, they still need to win at least one more match to strengthen their playoff hopes, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also pushing for a spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback