[Watch] Abhishek Sharma's sister applies cake to his face after his Player of the Match performance in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma's sister applied cake to his face during celebrations after his Player of the Match performance in the IPL 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday (April 5).

SRH registered a comfortable six-wicket victory in the match riding on the blistering start provided by Abhishek Sharma (37) in the chase at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

CSK batted first and scored 165/5 on a sluggish surface. They did not get off to a brisk start in the powerplay but Shivam Dube played a brilliant cameo of 45 (24) in the middle overs to put their innings on track for a high total. However, the other batters did not support him and struggled to score in the death overs as SRH bowlers employed a slower ball strategy successfully.

Abhishek Sharma then raced to 37 in just 12 balls before departing in the third over to set up a great platform for the hosts in the chase. Aiden Markram (50), Travis Head (31), and Nitish Reddy (14*) also played well as SRH reached the target in 18.1 overs.

The Hyderabad franchise gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations in the team camp after the victory by sharing a video on their Instagram handle. In the video, we can see Abhishek Sharma's sister applying cake to his face.

"It's all the hard work I put in" - SRH batter Abhishek Sharma after his match-defining knock vs CSK in IPL 2024

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Abhishek Sharma reflected on his knock and said:

"We felt the wicket is a bit slow, if we could get a good powerplay we could go along nicely after that. We had a chance to prepare well ahead of the IPL. We knew it was a bit slow, a bit difficult for the bowler as well, though, if we take him on."

Sharma also shed light on his hard work behind the scenes and expressed gratitude for the support of a couple of people. He continued:

"Big scores really matter, I just went with the flow. It's all the hard work I put in, special thanks to my dad, Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj Singh), and Brian Lara for this."

