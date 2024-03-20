[Watch] Alan Walker congratulates Virat Kohli on the birth of son Akaay

International music star Alan Walker made his presence felt at the RCB Unbox 2024 Event with a fantastic performance for the fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last night (March 19).

After the event ended, Walker posted a carousel of images on Instagram, where he posed for photos with Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, Faf du Plessis, and Dinesh Karthik. A new video featuring Walker and Kohli from the RCB Unbox 2024 Event has now surfaced on the internet.

In that video, Walker congratulated Kohli on the birth of his son Akaay. The international music star thought that the RCB batter welcomed another daughter to his family, but Kohli corrected him and told him that he had a son. Walker congratulated him after hearing the news.

You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Walker and Kohli are two of the most-followed celebrities on Instagram. When Walker dropped a picture with Kohli on his profile last night, the post crossed a million likes in no time. Walker will now be associated with the RCB franchise as he prepared a special theme song for the team.

Alan Walker said he had pleasure working with the RCB team

Before congratulating Virat Kohli in the aforementioned video, Alan Walker told him that he was delighted to work with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Further, he also said that he was looking forward to watching Kohli on the field.

Alan Walker has now left India. It will be interesting to see if he returns during the IPL 2024 to cheer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team. As far as RCB are concerned, the team's players have landed in Chennai for the season opener against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday evening (March 22).

RCB have not won an IPL match against CSK at Chepauk after 2008. The team's fans will hope that they end the streak on Friday.