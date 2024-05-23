[Watch] Ambati Rayudu indirectly roasts RCB with CSK’s fifth IPL trophy celebration video 

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu seemingly roasted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) a day after they lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Rayudu shared a video on Instagram where the Super Kings players, including him, can be seen celebrating their fifth IPL trophy last year.

The reaction came days after RCB’s huge celebrations after they eliminated CSK to qualify for the playoffs. They beat the five-time champions by 27 runs, leaving Rayudu and CSK fans in heartbreak.

Rayudu has won six IPL titles, three each with Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK. Only Rohit Sharma is the other player with as many titles, five trophies with MI and one with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers (2009).

Sharing the clip, Rayudu captioned the social media post:

“Just a gentle reminder.”

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB had just one win in their first eight games but bounced back to win six consecutive matches to make it to the playoffs. They, however, lost to RR by four wickets to end their campaign. The Bengaluru-based franchise has yet to win an IPL trophy since the inaugural 2008 edition.

“We were 20 runs shy of what was a good score” – RCB captain Faf du Plessis after they lost to RR in the IPL 2024 Eliminator

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said they were 20 runs short as they only managed 172 after their loss to RR. He, however, lauded the side for a brilliant turnaround to make it to the playoffs.

He said in the post-match show:

"With the dew coming, we felt we were short with the bat. Did think we were 20 runs shy of what was a good score.”

Faf continued:

“Extremely proud. Lot of teams - their wheels would've fallen off after one from nine. To come back like that, six games in a row, takes a lot of heart and character. We weren't special tonight in terms of pushing that extra 20 runs with the bat.”

The focus will now shift to the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2, where RR will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. The winner will face table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final at the same venue on Sunday (May 26).

