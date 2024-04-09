[Watch] Ambati Rayudu roasts reporter with 'you need a headline' remark on Rohit Sharma joining RCB query during IPL 2024 

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu gave a savage reply to a reporter's question during the Star Sports Press Room about veteran opener Rohit Sharma's future with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

There has been a lot of talk about whether Rohit will continue playing for MI from the next season after he was removed from captaincy with the reins handed over to all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Ambati Rayudu had once claimed that Rohit Sharma may be a good fit at Chennai Super Kings at some stage in the future. When the reporter asked Rayudu if Rohit would go to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), here's what the former cricketer replied which left the presenter in splits:

"I don't know whether RCB need Rohit, but it seems you need a headline (laughs)," said Rayudu.

Mumbai Indians may not want to lose their icon player who won them five IPL titles. It will be interesting to see how they approach the Rohit situation, especially with reports of a Mega Auction happening ahead of IPL 2025.

Ambati Rayudu on Rohit Sharma captaining other IPL teams

Ambati Rayudu believes that if Rohit Sharma decides to go back into the IPL 2025 auction pool, there will be numerous suitors who would want to have him lead their team. He also took a cheeky dig at the MI management for the way the Rohit situation was handled and stated:

"It's Rohit's call at the end of the day. He can go wherever he wants to go. All the teams would love to have him as a captain for sure. I am sure he will go to a franchise that maybe treats him better than what has happened here."

Rohit scored a fine 49 in MI's first win of the IPL 2024 season against the Delhi Capitals on April 7.