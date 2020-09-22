IPL 2020: Watch how KKR's Andre Russell destroys the camera glass in the nets 

Three days after IPL 2020 began, the tournament has seen a lot of sixes already. But the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are yet to play their first game of the tournament. Fans are waiting to see Andre Russell fire on all cylinders. The West Indian all-rounder, however, gave a glimpse of his destructive form in a recent net session. Russell hit the ball in his trademark hard-hitting style, and one of his shots shattered the camera glass!

Andre Russell – KKR’s finest all-rounder

Andre Russell scored a 13-ball 48* against RCB in the last season

Andre Russell was in sensational form for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League 2020, and would be looking to take that form into the IPL. KKR will play their first match on Wednesday, September 23 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Russell was KKR's star performer last season, with as many as 504 runs - the fifth-highest overall - at an average of 56.66 and a strike-rate of 204.81, including four half-centuries. Excelling as an all-rounder, he was also KKR’s highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets at a strike-rate of 16.45.

Overall in the IPL, the attacking all-rounder has 1,400 runs in 64 games at a strike rate of over 186. He has hit as many as 96 fours and 120 sixes in the league. The Jamaican's 13-ball 48* against RCB in the last season was one of the finest knocks seen in IPL history. Apart from his batting, Andre Russell has also picked up 55 wickets at an economy of 8.88.

KKR also have Pat Cummins, who is the most expensive foreign player ever in the IPL after KKR bought him for ₹15.5 crores. A sporadic player in the IPL since 2014, the Australian bowler has bagged 17 wickets in 16 games with an average of 29.4 and an economy rate of 8.29.