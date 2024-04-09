[Watch] Andre Russell closes his ears amid deafening roar from Chepauk crowd for MS Dhoni in CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Andre Russell was forced to close his ears after a deafening roar from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) crowd for MS Dhoni at the Chepauk Stadium on Monday (April 8).

It happened when Dhoni walked out to the crease during the 17th over of CSK's run chase. In a video shared on Instagram, Russell was seen closing his ears, seemingly disturbed by the noise. Take a look:

MS Dhoni walked out at the crease when the Super Kings needed three to win. The wicketkeeper-batter played a dot to end the 17th over.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad then took a single to allow Dhoni to finish off the game. The 42-year-old, though, chose to take a single after a dot, allowing Gaikwad to finish off the game with a boundary.

It was almost a repeat of Dhoni's gesture towards Virat Kohli against South Africa during the 2014 World Cup.

With the win, the defending champions Super Kings returned to winning ways after dropping successive games to Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have now won all three games in Chennai this season, having beaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in their first two gaames.

"Mahi bhai was with me" - Ruturaj Gaikwad gets nostalgic after finishing alongside MS Dhoni vs KKR in IPL 2024

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad got nostalgic as he finished off the game alongside MS Dhoni against KKR in IPL on Monday.

The right-hander expressed why he chose to play the anchor role before expressing himself during his unbeaten 67-run knock of 58, laced with nine boundaries. He said in the post-match show:

"Little nostalgic for me. During my first IPL fifty, similar situation, Mahi bhai was with me, and we finished the match."

Gaikwad continued:

"The wicket was slightly tricky, didn't want to put the side under pressure. Was a 150-160 wicket. With this team, I don't need to tell anything to anyone."

CSK next play Mumbai Indians, touted as the IPL's El-Clasico, at the Wankhede on April 14.

Click here to check out the full CSK vs KKR scorecard.