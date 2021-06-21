Watch: Andre Russell sings 'Subah Hone Na De', jams with KKR mates 

Apart from his heroics on the field, Andre Russell is also a pure entertainer off it. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recently shared a video where the West Indies all-rounder could be seen singing the song 'Subah Hone Na De' from the Bollywood movie 'Desi Boyz'.

KKR posted the video on their Instagram handle on the occasion of World Music Day. Other team members too joined in the fun and started jamming with Russell.

You can watch the clip here:

Andre Russell looking to wipe off IPL 2021 disappointment with West Indies call-up

The first half of the IPL 2021 season was a very tough one for the KKR team and its supporters. Eoin Morgan and his men won just two out of their seven games and finished the first phase in seventh position on the standings.

Andre Russell was one of the few impressive performers for KKR, who once again proved why he is not someone to be written off. His whirlwind knock of 54 against CSK has surely been one of the innings of the tournament so far.

Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas returns into the West Indies T20I squad for the 15 matches in the summer. pic.twitter.com/Xh5dJjIzRC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 18, 2021

Andre Russell's exploits in the IPL 2021 have earned him a call-up into the provisional West Indies squad for the limited-overs series against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia. The big Jamaican will surely have his eyes set on the T20 World Cup later this year and will be keen to perform to his best.

There was a lot of scrutiny that Andre Russell had to go through when he was asked to sit out of the New Zealand tour last year. It will thus be interesting to see how successful he is when he makes his comeback for the West Indies. His all-round ability will surely be crucial for Kieron Pollard and his men in their title defense at the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee