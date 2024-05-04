[Watch] Anushka Sharma shellshocked in the stands as Virat Kohli dismissed for 42 runs in RCB vs GT IPL 2024 clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 42 runs off 27 deliveries by Noor Ahmad in their IPL 2024 encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted the clash on Saturday, May 4. The dismissal worsened RCB's collapse as they found themselves at 117-6 after cruising at 92-0 inside the powerplay at one stage.

Chasing a paltry 148 for their third consecutive win, Virat Kohli went berserk, scoring a six off his second delivery itself. The right-handed batter was, however, the second fiddle as Faf du Plessis took the GT bowling apart, but had his moments as well.

Kohli was stranded at one end after RCB's batting unit fell like nine pins after the powerplay. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, and Glenn Maxwell were dismissed in the space of four overs.

The task of scoring the remaining 37 runs was down to the experienced pair of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik. However, GT leg spinner Noor Ahmad ensured another dent in RCB's run chase. He bowled a floated-up googly outside the off stump, tempting Kohli to go over cover. The right-handed batter could only nick it to wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha instead.

The crowd, who were already shaken by RCB's unprecedented collapse, were stunned into silence. Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma also wore a shocked look on her face following the dismissal. Have a look at the wicket and her reaction right here:

Kohli's innings included two fours and four sixes and it came at a strike rate of 155.56. He also managed to reclaim the Orange Cap from Ruturaj Gaikwad early in his innings.

Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh guide RCB to victory after Virat Kohli's dismissal

GT were arguably only one wicket away from having a shot at RCB's lower order and clinch a famous win. But, the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh were calm in their approach and negotiated the remainder of the run chase without any hiccups.

Dinesh Karthik took on Rashid Khan in his first over right after Kohli's departure to diffuse the tension that had built up. The pair then saw off Noor Ahmad as well and wrapped up the chase with more than six overs to spare.

