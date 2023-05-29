[Watch]Ardent MS Dhoni fans spend the night in Ahmedabad railway station after CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final got postponed due to rain

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) got postponed after rain played spoilsport on Sunday, May 28.

Toss was also not possible last night due to persistent showers during the entire duration. The match officials eventually ruled out the possibility of action around 11 PM. The match will happen tonight (May 29), the reserve day.

Several Chennai and Gujarat fans from across the country reached Ahmedabad to witness the pinnacle clash live at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, rain literally poured water into their plans and foiled everything. It impacted traveling and accommodation plans as the match got delayed by a day.

A Twitter user gave a glimpse of MS Dhoni fans sleeping in the Ahmedabad railway station on Sunday midnight. You can watch it below:

Sumit kharat @sumitkharat65 @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ZJktgGcv8U

"He was not picking that many wickets"- Aakash Chopra on CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana's evolution in IPL 2023

Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra analyzed Chennai Super Kings' death bowling department ahead of their IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans. The former Indian batter opined that CSK struggled in the slog overs early in the season. However, Dhoni resolved the issue by astutely inducting Matheesha Pathirana into the role.

Chopra said:

"You look at Matheesha Pathirana. Death bowling was a concern. Now you see him actually bowling in the death overs consistently. So he (Dhoni) has suddenly resolved the death bowling issues. The way he has used Maheesh Theekshana. He was not picking that many wickets but suddenly you will find that he is getting him to pick up wickets by bowling him at different-different stages."

He added:

"The way he has prepared Deepak Chahar - earlier bowled him three overs at the start and then nothing, and then three and the 11th or 12th over. Now he is getting him ready for the big finale."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes