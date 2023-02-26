WATCH: “Are you ready to be a super giant?” – LSG's Gautam Gambhir all geared up for IPL 2023

Global Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir is all geared up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a video uploaded on his Instagram account on Sunday, February 26, the two-time IPL-winning captain can be seen batting in front of the Gautam Gambhir stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The venue is being used by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for pre-season training purposes ahead of IPL 2023.

Sharing the clip, Gambhir wrote:

“Are you ready to be a super giant? #LSG”

LSG finished third in the IPL 2022 campaign, winning nine out of 14 games.

The Lucknow-based franchise bought Romario Shephard and Daniel Sams to add depth to their pace attack ahead of IPL 2023. They also splurged Rs 16 crore cash on Nicholas Pooran to fill the No. 3 slot.

Lucknow Super Giants

Squad strength: 25 players (8 overseas)

Players bought - Nicholas Pooran (₹16 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (₹50 lakh) Yash Thakur (₹ 45 lakh), Romario Shepherd (₹50 lakh), Daniel Sams (₹75 lakh), Amit Mishra (₹50 lakh), Prerak Mankad (₹20 lakh), Swapnil Singh (₹20 lakh), Naveen-ul-Haq (₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 lakh).

Players retained - KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

LSG will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on April 1.

Gautam Gambhir backs under-fire KL Rahul

Gautam Gambhir, meanwhile, has backed under-fire KL Rahul for his lean patch in Test cricket. The two-time World Cup winner criticized former players for taking a dig at the Karnataka batter.

Speaking recently to Sports Tak, he said:

“People who are talking about KL Rahul don't know how tough international cricket is. I believe when a player is not performing he needs more backing as compared to when he is playing well. Name one player who has scored runs from beginning to end. Everyone has faced that phase and you should back the talent.”

Gautam Gambhir pointed out how wrong it is to disparage a player in the middle of a series. He said:

“In the middle of the series, this should not be talked about. India are 2-0 up. Each player in the dressing room knows whether he is scoring or not. No media or ex-cricketer can tell players that your performance is not good. Each player evaluates their performance. He should be alone because we all know the quality player he is.”

KL Rahul has scored 20, 17 and one run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

