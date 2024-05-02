[Watch]"Arey kaahe ka 40?"- Rohit Sharma roasts Amit Mishra on the latter's age after LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran opener Rohit Sharma celebrated his 37th birthday on April 30, the same day his team took on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in an IPL 2024 fixture.

After the match, Rohit was seen having a friendly chat with veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra. When Mishra revealed that he was 41 years of age, Rohit in his typical witty fashion teased the former and asked him to tell his real age.

Here's what Rohit Sharma is seen asking Amit Mishra in the video:

"Arey kaahe ka 40? Mere se teen saal bade ho aap? (What 40? Are you just three years elder to me?) Are yaar (walks away laughing)"

He further added:

"You made your debut when we were in our nappies."

Here's the video:

Rohit is known for his brilliant sense of humour and this video once again showed just why. The video has gone viral on social media tickling quite a few bones.

Rohit Sharma had opened up on his hilarious comments on stump mic

Rohit Sharma's humorous comments were not just limited to post-match interactions or in press conferences. The comments during India vs England Test series were also heard by fans on stump mic and many made compilations of the same and uploaded on social media platforms.

Speaking on The Great Indian Kapil Show recently, Rohit opened up on why he doesn't intend to make one-liners and how it just happens with the flow. Here's his hilarious explanation:

"I do say things on the ground. Unfortunately, where I stand, it's right behind the stump mic. So whatever I say, people probably get to hear the most of it. But I don't even have a choice. Ye ladke, susth murge hai sab (these boys are lazy bums). They don't even run. So I have to use that language."

While Rohit Sharma didn't lead the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, he will be leading the Indian team in their quest to win the T20 World Cup later this year in June in the West Indies and the USA.

